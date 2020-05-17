Robert W. Baird Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

