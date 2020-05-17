Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 2,775 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

