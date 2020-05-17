Rossmore Private Capital Buys 924 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,672,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

