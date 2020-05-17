Rossmore Private Capital Has $770,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

