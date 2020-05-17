Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,860,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 39,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

