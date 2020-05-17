Rossmore Private Capital Sells 3,228 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 51,373,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

