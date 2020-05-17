Royal Bank of Canada Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $29.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 3,737,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,029 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

