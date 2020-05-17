RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $57.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.51 million and the highest is $58.94 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $57.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $226.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.23 million to $235.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.00 million, with estimates ranging from $218.31 million to $251.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 2,556,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RPT Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

