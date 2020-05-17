RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $57.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.51 million and the highest is $58.94 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $57.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $226.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.23 million to $235.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.00 million, with estimates ranging from $218.31 million to $251.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 2,556,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RPT Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.