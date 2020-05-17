Safe Haven (SHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,909.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $584,952.84 and approximately $35,909.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.01650355 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00213790 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

