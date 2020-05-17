Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NYSE:MCEP) Head to Head Survey

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sasol alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sasol and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 5 3 0 2.38 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.35 billion 0.18 $303.01 million $2.17 1.94 Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.05 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners -2.99% -2.81% -0.82%

Summary

Sasol beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.