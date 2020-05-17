Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 304.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 2,337,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,563. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

