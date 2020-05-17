Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 203,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.68 during trading hours on Friday. 1,093,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

