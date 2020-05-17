Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 293,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.