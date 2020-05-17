Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

