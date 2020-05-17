Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $46.86. 792,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.