Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $150.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 937,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.