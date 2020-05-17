Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

NYSE HD traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.33. 16,172,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,363. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.67 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.