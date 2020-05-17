Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $22.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.38. 886,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.28 and a 200-day moving average of $546.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.