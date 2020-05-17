SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SBOW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

