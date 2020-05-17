Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,924,000 after buying an additional 1,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after buying an additional 1,542,349 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,636,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. 7,562,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,945. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $176.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

