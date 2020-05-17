Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.58). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 2,601,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

