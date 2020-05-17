Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.48 billion to $22.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE SO traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 7,756,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

