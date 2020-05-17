SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $102.67. 7,314,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.