Spectrum (SPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,014.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $12,116.95 and approximately $8,014.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00450050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

