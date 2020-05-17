Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,062,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 317,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 78,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,426,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

