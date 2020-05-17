Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $49.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DY. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 671,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.