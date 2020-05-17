Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, BitForex and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Coinone, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.