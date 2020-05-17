StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $817,044.78 and $350.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,862,361,288 coins and its circulating supply is 16,449,166,934 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, BiteBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

