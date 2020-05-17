Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.