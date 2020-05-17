Substratum Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,329.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01975834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00167813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, COSS and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

