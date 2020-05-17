Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 580,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,856. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.