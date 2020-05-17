Suncoast Equity Management Acquires Shares of 4,285 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

