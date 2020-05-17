Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $22.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $568.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,120. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.