Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.02 and its 200-day moving average is $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

