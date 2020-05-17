Suncoast Equity Management Buys 3,346 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 104,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 113,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.