Suncoast Equity Management Has $24.71 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

