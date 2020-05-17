Suncoast Equity Management Invests $402,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 120,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 31,570,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

