Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 155 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. 4,047,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,241. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.