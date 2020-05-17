Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 2,168 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,741 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 3.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.48. 974,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,935. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.95.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

