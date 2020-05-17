Suncoast Equity Management Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000. Intuit makes up approximately 2.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Intuit stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

