SunTrust Banks Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $150.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

SMG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.56. 937,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,585. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $142.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $22,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

