SunTrust Banks Trims Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Target Price to $90.00

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.36.

KOD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 147,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,880. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

