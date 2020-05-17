SVB Leerink Raises Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target to $80.00

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PRNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of PRNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,921. Principia Biopharma has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,763,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

