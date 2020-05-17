Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Swarm has a total market cap of $770,465.84 and approximately $6,471.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.78 or 0.01979892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00086828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00167749 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

