Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 508,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,109. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,227 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

