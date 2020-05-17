The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 924.3% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,570,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.