The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,570,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.