Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $971,782.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004908 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.