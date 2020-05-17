Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Timken by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Timken by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 44,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. 451,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,788. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

