TOP Market Cap Hits $5.46 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $85,347.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.01978839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00167983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

